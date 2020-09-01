expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

Ruth M. Schreiber

By Submitted

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Ruth M. Schreiber, 80, of Albert Lea, MN, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Prairie Senior Cottages.

Ruth was born February 19, 1940 in Albert Lea to H. Bernard “Bun” and Evelyn (Frost) Cornick. After graduating high school in 1958, she worked for her father at “Bun’s Cardinal” Grocery Store. She attended one year of school at the Winona Business College. She then worked for “Boyd and Jack’s” as a cashier for several years.

Ruth M. Schreiber

In 1958, Ruth married Gary Schreiber and the two had three children; Scott, Sue, and Tod. The two later divorced. In 1983-84, Ruth went on to attend Austin Community College for cosmetology. Her last career endeavor was as a bus driver for Albert Lea Schools. She drove the “Snoopy” bus and was affectionately known by her riders as “Grandma Snoopy”.

Ruth enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren, car rides, reading, and many kinds of outdoor activities. She also loved flower gardening and was known to have a green thumb. Ruth loved horses and was a member of the Sunset Saddle Club. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Solo Parent’s Club, was a member of the Eagles Club, and was on the Eagle’s Pool League. She also loved to go out dancing at the clubs.

Ruth is survived by her children, Scott “River” (Lorie) Schreiber, Albert Lea; Sue (Daniel) Young, Wells, MN; and Tod Schreiber, Albert Lea; her grandchildren, Barb (Jake) Payne; Nick (Melissa) Schreiber; Cody (Sondra Lee) Schreiber; Rayanna (Mike) Nunez; Brielle (Ramiro Valles) Schreiber; Jay (Amy Wise) Flatness; Callie Witt; Ryan Schreiber; and Stephanie (Morgan) Turner; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Myrna Giles, Albert Lea, MN; her brothers, Hugh Cornick, Albert Lea, MN; and Gene (Darlene) Cornick, Grand Lake, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Brady Flatness; her daughter-in-law,

Anna; and her great-grandson, Dominic.

A memorial service will be held on September 8th at 2 p.m. at Swensrud Park Shelter, Northwood IA.

Private burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood IA.

Our Mom was a strong independent woman. Her family was her greatest treasure. She was fun loving, and her smile could light up any room she walked into. She will be greatly missed by us and all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Prairie Senior Cottages of Albert Lea and St. Croix Hospice for all the loving care they gave to mom.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations dip below 300; new cases reported in area counties

Health Updates

Albert Lea Area Schools reports first COVID-19 case of school year

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Health Updates

Minnesota officials warn against gatherings amid case growth

Cops, Courts & Fires

10 more charged in Minneapolis looting, vandalism

News

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Health Updates

White House adviser makes mask pitch, voices concern over Minnesota COVID-19 trends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester man charged in high-speed chase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports 3rd death

News

Fertilizer rules to start this week, but will they curb Minn. groundwater’s nitrate problem?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Uncertainty dominates presidential campaign’s final stretch

News

Minnesota lands federal money for $300 weekly unemployment boost

Albert Lea Magazine

A home for celebrations

Cops, Courts & Fires

As Minneapolis plans phased reopening of 38th and Chicago, protesters plan to hold their ground

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 400 cumulative cases

Albert Lea Magazine

A newly discovered love

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 5 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Education

Research plot hopes to pave the way for a sustainable future

News

Vikings come up short on opening night

Education

Red Cross offers classes for people affected by COVID-19

Featured News

Transforming into a ninja

Featured News

Increasing the birds in the area

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 25-27, 20202