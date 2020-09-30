expand
September 29, 2020

Ruby's Pantry this weekend

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

A drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Assembly of God Church, 1540 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea, according to a press release. A $20 cash donation will be accepted for each share of food, and there is a limit of two shares per vehicle. There are no income or residency requirements to receive food, and registration is not required for the drive-thru. Those attending are asked to follow traffic director instructions and must remain in their vehicles. Those with questions can call 507-373-7989.

