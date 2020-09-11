Roger Galen Deyle, 80, of Alden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10 at St. John’s Meadows in Albert Lea. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, September 17 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Kristi Mitchell presiding. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Wednesday, September 16 and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons, MN. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Roger was born on October 16, 1939 to Henry H. Deyle and Olga Ketterling in Wishek, North Dakota. He attended and graduated Wishek high school in 1957. Immediately following high school, Roger enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard. He trained in California as a cook. While in the National Guard he attended the State Teachers College in Valley City, North Dakota. He received an education in meat cutting in Toledo, Ohio. In 1967, he was united in marriage to Virginia Stenzel and eventually settled on a farm outside in Alden. To this union five children were born.

Roger’s hobbies were raising livestock on the farm, playing darts and hunting deer and elk. He was a member and served as the Alden Legion Post Commander.

Survived by his 5 children; Peter (Charlene) Deyle, Rachel (Jim) Berkland, David (Amy) Deyle, Daniel (Amber) Deyle, Nathan (Nikki) Deyle; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Edwin, Hank, Gladys, Olivia, and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Emmanuel; sister, Wilma.

A special thank you to the nurses and aids at St. John’s Meadows.