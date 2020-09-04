expand
September 4, 2020

Robin Gudal: Always be present for people in life

By Submitted

Published 2:23 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

 

Are you present? Do the people you call most important in your life know that they are important to you beyond a shadow of a doubt?

At my father-in-love’s funeral, my hubs and his brother shared; both strongly emphasized how proud Andy was of his boys and his grandchildren. He was a man with few words, however, all those he loved knew it. He was present in their lives.

Robin Gudal

While watching “Red Rocks, Racial Reconciliation” with Jimmy Rollins and Shawn Johnson (I strongly suggest you watch this on YouTube), Shawn shared this story. When he was doing his internship for pastoral ministry, he did a hospital chaplain rotation. He entered many rooms where hopelessness, tragedy and an air of uncomfortableness lurked. He communicated to his supervisor that he just didn’t know what to do, didn’t know what to say; he was uncomfortable. Her advice to him was profound.

“It’s just a ministry of presence, just be present.”

Be with the person going through cancer. Be with the one grieving. Be with the person struggling with loneliness. Be with that self-absorbed and annoying person. Be just be! We are needed.

“Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8, NIV

“So now faith, hope and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13 ESV

“Put others hurt inside of your heart. Enter (into their world). Empathize (the ability to share someone else’s feelings or experiences by imagining what it would be like to be in that person’s situation. Cambridge Dictionary). Engage (become a part of another’s life, situation).” — Jimmy Rollins

May we be present each moment of each day.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

