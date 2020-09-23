expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Registration open for wolf plan virtual open houses

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Registration is open for virtual open houses that will offer opportunities for people to hear about wolves in Minnesota and share their thoughts as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates the state’s 20-year-old wolf management plan, according to a press release.

The open houses will include informational presentations from the DNR and allow real-time public input and Q&A. Each open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and will focus on a particular geographic area.

• Northwest region: Tuesday.

• Central and southern region, including Twin Cities metro area: Oct. 6.

• Northeast region: Oct. 8.

Attendees must register for the open houses on the DNR website and are encouraged submit questions in advance on their registration form.

Members of the public will also be able to share their thoughts about wolf management by commenting on the DNR website from Tuesday through Nov. 1.

Later in the process, the public will have an opportunity to comment on draft updates to the state’s wolf management plan. The DNR anticipates releasing the draft plan for comment later this year.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Business

A modern-day general store

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Man pleads not guilty to shooting his mother

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic to offer flu vaccine appointments

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020

News

Dock, lift removal important time to check for invasive species

News

SMIF awards COVID grants to small towns

News

Registration open for wolf plan virtual open houses

News

MDA grants available for crop research

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fatal OHV accidents reach highest level in over a decade

Health Updates

Minnesota’s adult obesity rate held steady in 2019

News

WFL Lodge No. 44 donates bicycles, keeps busy amid the pandemic

News

Don’t miss the show on these state forest fall color drives

News

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but will support more economic aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fight follows murder sentence in Ramsey County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new cases as nationwide deaths top 200,000

News

Teach children to hunt during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

News

Waterfowl hunting begins this weekend

News

Snare breakaway devices required starting next week

News

DNR invites deer hunters to share wildlife observations this season

Health Updates

‘Unfathomable’: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Cops, Courts & Fires

10 1/2 pounds of meth found after search of house

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend