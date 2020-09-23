Registration open for wolf plan virtual open houses

Registration is open for virtual open houses that will offer opportunities for people to hear about wolves in Minnesota and share their thoughts as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates the state’s 20-year-old wolf management plan, according to a press release.

The open houses will include informational presentations from the DNR and allow real-time public input and Q&A. Each open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and will focus on a particular geographic area.

• Northwest region: Tuesday.

• Central and southern region, including Twin Cities metro area: Oct. 6.

• Northeast region: Oct. 8.

Attendees must register for the open houses on the DNR website and are encouraged submit questions in advance on their registration form.

Members of the public will also be able to share their thoughts about wolf management by commenting on the DNR website from Tuesday through Nov. 1.

Later in the process, the public will have an opportunity to comment on draft updates to the state’s wolf management plan. The DNR anticipates releasing the draft plan for comment later this year.