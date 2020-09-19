expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

By Nick Sofio

On Aug. 24, we opened our doors to welcome our students back to school for the 2020-21 school year. As with any first day of school, there was a lot of excitement by students and staff alike to see each other once again. This year, our first day was different from other years in that it had been such a long time since we last had the sound of student voices and laughter filling the classrooms and hallways of our school.

Nick Sofio

With COVID-19 abruptly ending our in-person learning last spring, students were away from the place where they learned, played, socialized and connected with peers from all over the Albert Lea community. Knowing this reality, it was important for us to provide plenty of opportunities for our students to engage in a variety of social emotional learning activities within their classrooms.

Through utilization of  the Second Step program and the Responsive Classroom approach, our teachers have been able to develop a classroom environment that honors students social-emotional needs. In addition to learning new classroom and school routines, students have also been revisiting basic social skills such as responsibility, friendship, sharing, respect, empathy and teamwork. Morning meetings help to establish a positive tone each day, and classroom lessons help to reinforce the variety of social skills students are working on at any given time. Our goal is to establish and maintain a learning environment where all students are successful, confident and growing both academically and socially. 

The bulletin board at the front entrance of Lakeview is beautifully decorated with the words “Welcome Home” greeting our students and staff. This school year, more than any other, those words hold a greater meaning than any other year. Welcome home Lakeview Elementary School, we have missed you and are so happy to have you all back. 

Nick Sofio is principal of Lakeview Elementary School.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Election Day voting in Minnesota starts now

Education

COVID-19 spread shifts the school guidance map

Elections & Campaigns

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

News

Council votes to offer manager position

Education

Albert Lea High School to switch to distance learning for a week after a dozen new cases reported

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage to property and other reports

News

Highway 251 reopens to traffic

News

MSHSL set to revisit decision on restricting fall sports