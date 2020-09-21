expand
September 21, 2020

Police receive theft reports and other law enforcement reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:22 am Monday, September 21, 2020

A silver Trek bike estimated at $700 was reported stolen at 10:49 p.m. Friday at 134 W. William St. 

A catalytic converter valued at about $200 was reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The theft reportedly happened overnight. 

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:27 a.m. Sunday of a debit card that was stolen about five days prior. 

Police received a report at 2:18 p.m. Saturday of items stolen from outside on a trailer at 321 W. Clark St. Items stolen included a winch and battery. 

Police cited Shane Phillip Bennett, 32, for misdemeanor theft at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

A COVID-19 mask valued at $75 was reported stolen from a vehicle at 9:42 a.m. Sunday at 712 E. Hawthorne St.

 

Burglary reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:07 p.m. Friday of a burglary at 26444 740th Ave. Multiple tools were stolen. 

 

Smoke reported in shed

Smoke was reported in rafters of a shed at 5:17 p.m. Saturday at 30652 762nd Ave. in Clarks Grove. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Nicholas David Wangen, 33, for domestic assault at  7:26 a.m. Sunday in Albert Lea.

 

Campaign signs reported stolen

Police received a report at 11:14 a.m. Friday of a Biden campaign sign that was stolen at 319 Vine Ave. 

Police received a report at 1:17 p.m. Saturday of a Trump campaign sign that was stolen at 918 Valley Ave.

A Trump campaign sign was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m. Sunday at 1311 Frank Ave. 

 

Vehicles covered in cheese

Police received a report at 11:15 a.m. Friday of a yard that was reported toilet-papered at 1511 Louis St. A vehicle also had cheese and syrup all over it. 

Police received a report at 2:45 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that had cheese and other things on it at 1815 Brookside Circle. 

 

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Gregor Samuel Schultz, 23, for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and Jefferson Avenue. 

 

Juveniles cited for underage drinking

Deputies cited Samuel Asa Salasek, 18, for underage consumption after a traffic stop at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 18. 

Police cited one juvenile for underage consumption and were expected to charge another for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight at 6:48 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway. 

Police cited Alyssa Morgan Brancato, 19, for underage consumption and underage drinking and driving after a traffic stop at 5:01 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street. Police also cited Jaxson Edward Loecher, 18, and Rylee Paige Bjorkland, 18, for underage consumption. 

 

Attempted burglary reported

A door was reported kicked into an apartment at 1:24 p.m. Saturday at 930 S. Broadway. Nothing appeared to be missing. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Lance J. Walters, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 18th Street and Esquire Avenue. 

Police arrested Malori Marie Nesse, 28, on a local warrant at 12:47 a.m. Sunday at 1210 E. Main St. 

Police arrested La Ba, 31, on a local warrant at 6:21 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 11th Street and Viking Avenue. 

 

Car broken into 

A car was reported broken into at 9:33 a.m. Sunday at 1104 Amelia Ave. The incident occurred overnight. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report of someone who had been scammed out of $100 at 12:54 p.m. Sunday. 

