Paid political letter: Law enforcement urges your vote for Dornink

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.

We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Senate candidate Gene Dornink in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Gene because he is an exceptional advocate for the towns and townships in the area.

Dornink is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and he promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.

Please join us in supporting Gene Dornink for Minnesota Senate in the general election on Nov. 3.

Brian Peters

executive director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association