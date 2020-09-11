Organizations

expand
September 11, 2020

Women Veterans of Freeborn County

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Women Veterans of Freeborn County met at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at the American Legion in Albert Lea.

Women veterans present included Pat Johannsen, Judi Olson, Barb Babb, Sandy Maiden, Deanna Luedtke and Julie Hamson.

The treasurer’s report was read, and Olson was thanked. A happy birthday was wished to Babb.

A good discussion took place about the health care for veterans in the community. Brochures were handed out that outlined the procedures to follow. One was entitled “Seeking medical help in the community” and the other was “Are you planning a trip?” Another discussed what to do if you are out of your area when a health problem arises.

Luedtke read an article about the history of the purple Heart and the three different stamp signs honoring the recipients.

Babb made peanut butter cookies and a lemon pound cake to share, and was thanked.

Olson volunteered to take the food donations to the food pantry and was thanked.

The next scheduled meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at American Legion Post 56. Those who are women veterans from any service are asked to consider joining the group. Those with questions can call Luedtke at 641-425-3482.

