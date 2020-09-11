expand
September 11, 2020

NRHEG cross country place 4 girls in top 10

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:17 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Six members of the NRHEG cross country team, including four girls and two boys, placed in the top 10 of their respective races Thursday afternoon  at a meet in Hayfield.

In the girls’ race, eighth grader Quinn VanMaldegham took home first place with a time of 21:58.

Torri Vaale was close behind, finishing in fourth place with a time of 22:59, and Sidney Schultz finished in seventh place with a time of 25:09. Annabelle Petsinger also snuck into the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in 25:58.

Accoding to head coach, Miles Otstot, the race was Van Maldegham’s first varsity competition.

In the boys’ race, Daniel Nydegger was the top finisher for the Panthers, coming in at third place with a time of 19:30. George Roesler was the only other Panther to finish in the top 10 in the boys’ race with a ninth-place finish in 21:06.

“(Thursday) was a beautiful day for a race,” Otstot said. “We had a lot of great races by our team tonight with a lot of people shaving time of their times.”

Due to NRHEG going to distance learning starting Monday, it is unclear when the Panthers will be able to compete again.

