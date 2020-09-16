expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

New videos highlight groundwater, nitrate movement in southeast Minnesota

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The flow of groundwater in southeast Minnesota is fascinating and complex because the unique geology is like no other area of the state, according to a press release. In a new educational video series, the movement of groundwater is explored and brought to life using a unique approach that combines realistic graphics, animation and aerial footage of the region’s geology. By understanding how groundwater moves through the soil and various layers of rock, viewers can better understand how water-soluble contaminants like nitrate-nitrogen can enter drinking water wells and streams.

Combining animation with local science, these videos help show the direct connections between groundwater and surface water, explain why certain wells are more vulnerable to nitrate contamination, and why nitrate levels are slowly increasing in certain streams. Although this project focuses on different landscapes in the Root River Watershed, the information can be applied throughout southeast Minnesota and Driftless Area of the Upper Midwest. High resolution graphics and short, two-minute animations are also available.

These educational materials are the result of a collaborative effort between partners including the Root River Field to Stream Partnership, Minnesota Geological Survey, county and state agencies, University of Minnesota Extension, and input from local well drillers, farmers and rural homeowners. Funding for this project was provided by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Fund and a grant from the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

County board approves preliminary 3% levy increase

Business

Proposal calls for redeveloping former Marketplace building

Featured News

Out of the Darkness Walk returns

News

This Week in History: Wind turbine section falls off of semi on the way to Manchester

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020

News

SMIF seeking applications for communities grant

News

WCTA virtual annual meeting set

News

Minnesota farmers, agronomists encouraged to scout for Palmer amaranth

News

Minnesota roadways input wanted

Arts & Culture

Riverland Community College theater announces 2020-21 season

News

Health officials begin COVID-19 survey of households

News

New videos highlight groundwater, nitrate movement in southeast Minnesota

News

Blood donations needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man shot in hospital parking ramp

News

As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man wanted for killing 2 in Minnesota shot by police in South Carolina

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow guidelines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mailbox reportedly blown up and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Health Updates

Minnesota still walking the ‘edge of the cliff’

News

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

Elections & Campaigns

Visits, voting punctuate big political week in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting