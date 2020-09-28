expand
September 28, 2020

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:21 am Monday, September 28, 2020

Police received a report at 1:25 p.m. Sunday of a stolen Honda motorcycle at 117 N. Fifth Ave. The motorcycle was reportedly stolen overnight. 

 

Campaign signs stolen

A Biden/Harris campaign sign was reported stolen from a yard at 12:44 p.m. Sunday at 69642 120th St. in Emmons. 

A Biden/Harris campaign sign was reported stolen out of a yard at 9:58 a.m. Saturday at 411 Giles Place. The theft reportedly happened overnight. 

Police received a report at 12:31 p.m. Saturday of a Trump sign that was stolen overnight at 1718 Sunset St.

 

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Michael Allen Haukoos, 43, on local and South Dakota felony warrants at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at 318 Meredith Road. 

Police arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 22, on a local felony warrant at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69. 

Police arrested Joshua Dean Lee, 39, on a warrant and fifth-degree possession at 5:51 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Break-ins reported

A garage was reported broken into at 8:13 a.m. Friday at 1817 Brookside Circle. Items were missing. 

Police received a report at 7:11 p.m. Saturday of a storage shed that was broken into at 401 Pilot St. 

 

Vehicles damaged

A vehicle was reported damaged at 7:55 p.m. Saturday at 702 Bridge Ave. 

A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 2:29 p.m. Friday at 722 St. Thomas Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

A Milwaukee light and leaf blower were reported stolen from a shed at 5:59 p.m. Friday at 628 Larimore Circle. 

 

1 cited for criminal damage

Police cited Seth Galen Kilian-Bock for criminal damage to property and a violation of an order for protection at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at 610 Garfield Ave. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Errick Dehavon Mckenzie, 24, for felony domestic assault at 9:53 p.m. Saturday at 1025 St. John Ave. 

 

Man held on DWI charges

Police held Roberto Bustamante, 33, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal and no Minnesota driver’s license after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver on Interstate 35 that turned off into Albert Lea at 2 a.m. Sunday at 2850 E. Main St. 

 

Vandalism reported

Vandalism was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at 118 S. Broadway. 

