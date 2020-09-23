expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Minnesota star WR Bateman wants to opt back into 2020 season

By Associated Press

Published 9:32 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in for the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition, contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance.

Coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Tuesday that Bateman, who won the conference’s receiver of the year award in 2019, has rejoined the Gophers for practice.

Because Bateman previously signed with an agent — Blake Baratz of the Minneapolis-based Institute for Athletes — in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft, his playing status remains tenuous. The university obtained permission from the NCAA’s student athlete reinstatement staff for Bateman, who made his opt-out announcement Aug. 4, to practice. Now the two sides must work toward a resolution for him to potentially regain eligibility this fall.

“But he’s doing everything he can to handle today, and that’s all we told him to focus on. Just focus on today. Continue to get better,” Fleck said on a video conference call with reporters. “And a lot of this is out of your control.”

Bateman was unavailable for comment. In what was intended to be his farewell message on Twitter to Minnesota, Bateman said then that his decision was based on the “uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.” One week later, the Big Ten pulled the plug on the 2020 season, leaving open the possibility of playing in the spring.

The conference, facing pressure from coaches, players, parents and politicians from all corners of its gigantic 11-state footprint, came back last week with a new set of virus protocols and a nine-game season ending in mid-December. Fleck made Bateman his first contact once the Big Ten confirmed it was game on, without any expectation or hope of him changing his mind.

“If you decide to come back, it is not guaranteed that you’re going to come back. You might go through the next four or five weeks, and you might not be allowed to play. Is it worth it to you?” Fleck asked Bateman. “And without hesitation, he said, ‘It’s worth it. I really want to come back.’”

Minnesota is scheduled to open against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year, leading the conference with an average of 20.3 yards per reception.

Two of Ohio State’s best players, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis, initially announced they were opting out. They reversed course last week, like Bateman. Wade, Davis and Bateman are all projected as likely first-round picks.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim said the Gophers feel like Bateman never really left.

“Now that we’ve got a good health plan out in front of us, he really wants to come back,” Ibrahim said. “We’re happy to have him.”

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in U.S.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

A modern-day general store

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Man pleads not guilty to shooting his mother

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic to offer flu vaccine appointments

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020

News

Dock, lift removal important time to check for invasive species

News

SMIF awards COVID grants to small towns

News

Registration open for wolf plan virtual open houses

News

MDA grants available for crop research

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fatal OHV accidents reach highest level in over a decade

Health Updates

Minnesota’s adult obesity rate held steady in 2019

News

WFL Lodge No. 44 donates bicycles, keeps busy amid the pandemic

News

Don’t miss the show on these state forest fall color drives

News

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but will support more economic aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fight follows murder sentence in Ramsey County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new cases as nationwide deaths top 200,000

News

Teach children to hunt during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

News

Waterfowl hunting begins this weekend

News

Snare breakaway devices required starting next week

News

DNR invites deer hunters to share wildlife observations this season

Health Updates

‘Unfathomable’: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Cops, Courts & Fires

10 1/2 pounds of meth found after search of house