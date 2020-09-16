expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Minnesota roadways input wanted

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Albert Lea area drivers are being invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways, according to a press release. University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs. Participants are asked to share their knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of Minnesota residents and share feedback.

To be eligible, participants must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found at umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_em30QrWwzOpG28Z.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

County board approves preliminary 3% levy increase

Business

Proposal calls for redeveloping former Marketplace building

Featured News

Out of the Darkness Walk returns

News

This Week in History: Wind turbine section falls off of semi on the way to Manchester

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020

News

SMIF seeking applications for communities grant

News

WCTA virtual annual meeting set

News

Minnesota farmers, agronomists encouraged to scout for Palmer amaranth

News

Minnesota roadways input wanted

Arts & Culture

Riverland Community College theater announces 2020-21 season

News

Health officials begin COVID-19 survey of households

News

New videos highlight groundwater, nitrate movement in southeast Minnesota

News

Blood donations needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man shot in hospital parking ramp

News

As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man wanted for killing 2 in Minnesota shot by police in South Carolina

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow guidelines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mailbox reportedly blown up and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Health Updates

Minnesota still walking the ‘edge of the cliff’

News

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

Elections & Campaigns

Visits, voting punctuate big political week in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting