expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2020

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

By Associated Press

Published 4:19 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s governor called in the National Guard on Thursday to help provide security and keep the peace during a visit by Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump to the city where George Floyd’s death sparked angry protests that spread around the world.

Mike Pence

Gov. Tim Walz said 100 Guard soldiers were mobilized at the request of the city of Minneapolis.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace,” said Walz, a Democrat.

Pence and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter planned to host a listening session with a “Cops for Trump” group and residents who the Trump campaign says have been “negatively impacted by crime and violent extremism.”

The visit comes about a month after the president visited the city and met with small-business owners whose stores were damaged during the unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s pleas for air.

Before Thursday’s planned event, Pence, Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia visited the site of a Minneapolis salon damaged in the unrest. Flora Westbrooks, owner of Flora’s Hair Design, was close to tears as she pointed to the rubble-filled lot where her salon once stood. “I never thought this would happen. … Not to me,” she said.

“We’re with you,” Pence said.

The campaign’s visit comes a day after several hundred demonstrators rallied at the state Capitol in St. Paul before marching onto an interstate to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not recommend charges in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. The grand jury indicted a single former officer on charges of shooting into neighbor’s wall during the raid on Taylor’s home.

Elections & Campaigns

Rematches key to control of the Minnesota Legislature

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

Education

Albert Lea High School to resume hybrid instruction next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Several hundred demonstrate in St. Paul for Breonna Taylor

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Cops, Courts & Fires

Requests for gun permits soared this summer

News

Portion of Fountain Street to be closed for traffic signal removal

News

Pence brings law-and-order tour to city where Floyd died

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after leading police on chase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in U.S.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

A modern-day general store

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Man pleads not guilty to shooting his mother

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic to offer flu vaccine appointments

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020

Featured News

Rolling down the homestretch

News

Dock, lift removal important time to check for invasive species

News

SMIF awards COVID grants to small towns