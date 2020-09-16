expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Minnesota farmers, agronomists encouraged to scout for Palmer amaranth

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agronomists to scout fields now for the invasive weed Palmer amaranth, according to a press release.

Palmer amaranth is listed as a noxious weed in Minnesota and was first discovered in the state in 2016. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed, and it cannot be moved.

Left uncontrolled, a single female Palmer amaranth plant typically produces 100,000 to 500,000 seeds. It is resistant to multiple herbicides, can cause substantial yield losses, and greatly increase weed management costs in soybeans and corn.

Now is the time when Palmer amaranth is visible in agricultural fields. The MDA is asking farmers and agronomists to pull out any suspicious plants and report them to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.

Palmer amaranth can be identified by the following characteristics:

• The green leaves are smooth and arranged in an alternate pattern that grows symmetrically around the stem. The leaves are oval to diamond or triangle shaped.

• The leaves of some Palmer amaranth plants have a whitish, V-shaped mark on them. Not all Palmer amaranth plants display this characteristic.

• Palmer amaranth looks similar to native pigweeds such as waterhemp (tuberculatus and A. rudis), Powell’s amaranth (A. powellii), and redroot and smooth pigweeds (A. retroflexus and A. hybridus, respectively). Here are some distinguishing characteristics:

• Redroot and smooth pigweeds have fine hairs on their stems and leaves. Palmer amaranth and waterhemp do not have these hairs.

• The petiole (stalk connecting a leaf to the stem) is longer than the length of the leaf. For waterhemp, the petiole will be only half the length of the leaf.

• Seedhead spikes on female Palmer amaranth plants are much taller (up to 3 feet long) and pricklier than waterhemp or redroot and smooth pigweed spikes.

The invasive weed is also listed as a prohibited weed seed in the state. This means no Palmer amaranth is allowed in any seed offered for sale in Minnesota.

Palmer amaranth has been found in nine Minnesota counties; however, most of the sites have been successfully eradicated and the remaining are being closely monitored. Details of previous finds can be found on the MDA website.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

County board approves preliminary 3% levy increase

Business

Proposal calls for redeveloping former Marketplace building

Featured News

Out of the Darkness Walk returns

News

This Week in History: Wind turbine section falls off of semi on the way to Manchester

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 11-14, 2020

News

SMIF seeking applications for communities grant

News

WCTA virtual annual meeting set

News

Minnesota farmers, agronomists encouraged to scout for Palmer amaranth

News

Minnesota roadways input wanted

Arts & Culture

Riverland Community College theater announces 2020-21 season

News

Health officials begin COVID-19 survey of households

News

New videos highlight groundwater, nitrate movement in southeast Minnesota

News

Blood donations needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man shot in hospital parking ramp

News

As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man wanted for killing 2 in Minnesota shot by police in South Carolina

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow guidelines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mailbox reportedly blown up and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Health Updates

Minnesota still walking the ‘edge of the cliff’

News

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

Elections & Campaigns

Visits, voting punctuate big political week in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting