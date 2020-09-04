expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2020

Minnesota transfer Robbins gets immediate eligibility

By Associated Press

Published 3:51 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, the university announced Wednesday.

Robbins made the switch in April after two seasons at Drake. The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led the Bulldogs with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, landing on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. His 99 blocks were fifth in the country and a program record.

Robbins is a nephew of Gophers assistant coach Ed Conroy and a cousin of rising senior Hunt Conroy, a reserve guard, a family connection that certainly helped his case with the NCAA. He’s from Davenport, Iowa, which is about a 5 1/2-hour drive from Minneapolis.

Power forward Brandon Johnson, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan, will also factor prominently into the rotation whenever the 2020-21 season begins. The Gophers are waiting on an NCAA ruling on another transfer waiver request from guard Both Gach, a native of Austin, Minnesota, who played his first two years at Utah.

The Gophers will lose star center Daniel Oturu, who turned pro after his sophomore season, and shooting guard Payton Willis is transferring to Charleston. But point guard Marcus Carr pulled his name out of the draft and returned to the program for his junior year.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge allows disputed mine project to proceed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man is rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis narrowly falls to Red Wing at home, 4-3

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim and dive falls to 1-2 after loss to Century

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers fall to Raiders 2-1 despite halftime lead

News

United South Central picks up tennis win

News

Another COVID-19 ripple effect: Many meat processors booked up through deer season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

News

U.S. unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles reported stolen and other reports

News

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family in trip to Wisconsin

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Supreme Court expected to expedite voter-aid case

News

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police release identity of body found

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles keyed and other reports

Health Updates

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

News

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Health Updates

Details of Freeborn County’s COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found near old Farmland Foods site

News

Judge dismisses challenge to governor’s COVID-19 orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports