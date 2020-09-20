expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2020

Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule

By Associated Press

Published 9:03 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020

The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.

The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Just three days ago, the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.

Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to open the season.

In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween. The Buckeyes at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 7 were the highest ranked Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25.

The regular season concludes as usual with the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off. Michigan and Ohio State have played 103 times, but never later than November.

The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the East and West Division champions. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.

News

Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump pitch to voters in northern Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden absorb news of Ginsburg death on the fly while campaigning in Minnesota

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Effects of wildfires felt as far away as Minnesota

Health Updates

Resources still available for people suffering from addiction

News

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

News

City’s building permits still up over last year

News

Hunters encouraged to collect spruce grouse feathers for DNR study

News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County