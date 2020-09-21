expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Michael Moore

By Submitted

Published 11:21 am Monday, September 21, 2020

Michael G. Moore, 63, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy).

Michael Moore

Michael “Mike” Gerard Moore, son of William J. and Mary C. (Chambers) Moore, was born August 3, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa. He moved to Mason City, IA as a young child and graduated from Mason City High School in 1975. He went on to graduate from NIACC in 1977 and Mankato State University in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

On June 20, 1981, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Cordes at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. To this union, two children were born: Anne and Ryan.

Mike began his 38 year CPA career in Albert Lea, MN at Strand, Hammer & Danielsen. He went on to work for Minnesota Corrugated Box as CFO for 28 years. In 2015, he began a new job at Dras Cases in Lake Mills, IA. He retired in 2017.

Mike was very active in the community. He participated on the YMCA Board, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce and ALEDA (Albert Lea Economic Development Agency). He was a dedicated member of St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, serving on the finance board and lecturing. He was also on the St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery board. Mike enjoyed coaching his children’s middle school basketball teams. Always an advocate for education, he was a chairman for the successful New High School Referendum. Mike was named Albert Lea Area School District 241 Citizen of the Year in 1997.

Mike’s love for model railroading took him all over the country with his friends for conventions and viewing his favorite engines up close. His other hobbies include maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn, taking trips to U.S. historical sights with Suzanne and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Mike’s family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care and treatment he received from the Mayo Clinic – MSA Department, specifically Dr. Elizabeth Coon. His family is truly grateful for the tireless care Mike received from Mayo Hospice. The outpouring of support from the community and the many visitors during his illness are greatly appreciated by his family.

His positive spirit will be missed.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Suzanne Moore of Albert Lea; daughter Anne (Robert) Long of Minneapolis, MN; daughter-in-law Jessica Moore of St. Louis Park, MN; grandchildren Evelyn, Kara and Harper Long; brother John (Alexis) Moore of Mason City, IA; mother-in-law Greta Cordes of Allison, IA; sister-in-law Sara (Paul) Martin of Granger, IA; brother-in-law John (Jody) Cordes of Allison, IA; sister-in-law Lisa Cordes of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law Emily (Matt) Pittenger of Greene, IA; several nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his son Ryan Moore; parents William and Mary Moore; father-in-law Wilbur Cordes; brother Joseph Moore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, 315 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, with Father Kurt Farrell, officiating. Burial will be in St. Theodore Cemetery, Albert Lea. A livestream will also be available at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com under his obituary page.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, 2210 E. Main Street, Albert Lea, MN. 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be the visitation with sharing time from 7:30 p.m to 8:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Albert Lea Education Foundation, St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery and The Albert Lea Family Y.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in rollover on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive theft reports and other law enforcement reports

News

What to do with ‘46 pounds of zucchini’? First-time gardeners discover canning

News

Walz wonders about ‘more bipartisan approach’ to COVID-19

Education

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons to switch learning models

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Waseca County reports backlog of 98 new cases

News

Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump pitch to voters in northern Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden absorb news of Ginsburg death on the fly while campaigning in Minnesota

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Effects of wildfires felt as far away as Minnesota

Health Updates

Resources still available for people suffering from addiction

News

City to file contested case hearing with MPCA

News

City’s building permits still up over last year

News

Hunters encouraged to collect spruce grouse feathers for DNR study

News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field