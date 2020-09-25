expand
September 25, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Ginsburg

By Submitted

Published 2:02 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Several Mayo Clinic locations across the country, including both Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Albert Lea and Austin, plan to light buildings in memory of  Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, according to a press release.  At both locations, the front entrances will be lighted in red, white and blue beginning at dusk.

Ginsburg dedicated her life’s work to the pursuit of equal rights for all, the release stated. She was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and is the first woman in the nation’s history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Mayo Clinic honors her service and her legacy with the lighting of its buildings, and offers its condolences to her family and the millions of Americans grieving this loss, the release stated.

The Mayo Clinic campus lighting program brings attention to health-related causes, and recognizes significant local and national events.

