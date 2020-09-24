expand
September 24, 2020

Bobbie Gostout served as president of Mayo Clinic Health System for five years. Provided

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

By Submitted

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, will retire at the end of the year after 24 years in clinical practice, research and education, as well as administration, according to a press release.

As president of Mayo Clinic Health System for the past five years, Gostout set the vision for Mayo Clinic’s community practice in the Midwest, including 18 regional hospitals and 68 regional clinics. The release stated together with the leaders in northwest Wisconsin, southwest Wisconsin, southwest Minnesota and southeast Minnesota regions of Mayo Clinic Health System, she led the integration of knowledge and strengthened the health system’s practices in the Upper Midwest.

Gostout joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in 1996. She was the first woman to take part in Mayo’s gynecology oncology fellowship and the first woman to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester. She also served as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester from 2007 to 2016.

Gostout served as a member of the Mayo Clinic board of trustees and Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional boards of directors. In addition to her leadership accomplishments, Gostout has made many contributions to clinical practice and research. She is a nationally recognized expert and leader in gynecologic oncology. Her clinical interests include robotic surgery, and endometrial and ovarian cancer. Her research focuses on quality and safety in surgical care, and physician well-being. She is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and has authored 125 peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts, advancing the science of gynecologic surgery and gynecologic oncology.

“Dr. Gostout leads with grace, has passion for Mayo Clinic’s values and instinctively puts the needs of patients first,” said Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. “Please join me in thanking her for making an incredible career at Mayo Clinic and wishing her well in retirement.”

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

