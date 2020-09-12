expand
September 11, 2020

Mayo Clinic adjusts hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System is adjusting the hours of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites beginning  Saturday in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing, according to a press release. This change will help focus support during the hours where there is the most demand from patients.

The new hours of operation at these four testing sites will be:

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Mayo Clinic Health System’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites provide a private, safe test environment for patients who meet screening criteria when first contacting their health care provider. The testing locations will continue to provide this service through the upcoming winter months and for the foreseeable future.

“The drive-thru test sites have been incredibly helpful to us as we tried to flatten the curve initially and now maintain our low rates of COVID positivity,” said Deepi Goyal, M.D., chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System, Southeast Minnesota. “We’re the only test provider in many of our region’s communities, and our patients and community members can continue to rely on us to keep these facilities going until they are no longer needed. If there is a surge in our region and more hours are needed for testing, we will adjust accordingly.”

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take the following steps:

First, call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525 to learn about getting tested or contact their local health care provider. If they meet testing criteria, they will be directed to one of the local testing sites.

At the drive-thru test location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions. Patients will be advised of next steps.

If patients have life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, call 9-1-1.

