expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Marilee E. Citsay

By Submitted

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away of natural causes at home with family, on September 22, 2020.

She was born in Northwood, IA to Thorvin and Rose Hermanson. She was a 1955 graduate of Albert Lea High School.

Marilee E. Citsay

Marilee is survived by her children Mark (Connie), Renee, and Bret (Sharon), grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Annika, Thorvin and siblings Delrose Rosenberg (Mason City, IA), Eldeen-Dixie Michaelis (Albert Lea), Dennis Hermanson (Atlanta, GA). She is preceded in death by her parents, Thorvin and Rose Hermanson (Albert Lea, MN), as well as her brother Dean (Sioux Falls, SD). She was a life-long member of Grace Lutheran Church. Her Norwegian heritage was important to her as she enjoyed rosemaling as a hobby and was a member of the Sons of Norway. She will be remembered for her selflessness, pleasant personality and quiet demeanor. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. Memorials in her honor may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 918 Garfield Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death; school district weighs changing learning model

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

News

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

News

Council approves preliminary 7.94% overall levy increase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Elections & Campaigns

1st District candidates Hagedorn, Feehan face off in debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

Education

Food pantries at Riverland campuses aim to alleviate food insecurity for students

Albert Lea Tigers

‘We’re ready to get after it’

Arts & Culture

Art created during pandemic to be on display at Freeborn County Arts Initiative

Cops, Courts & Fires

Celebrating the new fire station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park