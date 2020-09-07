expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Marcia M. Larson

By Submitted

Published 9:22 am Monday, September 7, 2020

Marcia Marie Larson (Trost), 81, of Albert Lea, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 10 at Round Prairie Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN with Reverend Kent Otterman presiding. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Wednesday, September 9 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Round Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Marcia M. Larson

Marcia was born on April 10, 1939 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to parents Leonard and Bernita Trost. She graduated from Glenville high school in 1957. Marcia and Robert Larson were united in marriage on November 14, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Myrtle, MN. After moving from the Fort Dodge area in 1956 to Glenville she became a lifelong resident of Freeborn County. Marcia worked for Freeborn County as a Deputy Auditor-Treasurer until her retirement in 2004.

Marcia was a member of the Round Prairie Lutheran Church. She served as treasurer for the church for many years and worked with women’s groups of the church. Marcia also served as a leader of the Freeman 4-H Club. Marcia loved her family and spending time with them. Marcia loved attending Bob’s softball games. As her grandchildren began to participate in activities and sports she enjoyed attending their activities.

Marcia is survived by her three children, Chris (Kathi) Larson, Lori (Kevin) Reyerson, Gary “Shorty” (Teri) Larson; grandchildren, Ben (Isabelle) Larson, Brody (Presley) Larson, Jesse Reyerson, Wyatt (Katie) Reyerson, Alicia Reyerson, Bradon Reyerson, Ashley (Peter) Vanderploeg, Tyler and fiancée Becca Paulson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Ellis Reyerson and Wynchester and Remyngton Vanderploeg; brother, Charles (Linda) Trost; sister-in-laws, Joan Shaw and Jan Rudloff; brother-in-law, Curtis (Sandra) Larson; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; brother, Donald Trost; sister-in-law, Patricia and her husband, Bud Hagen; brother-in-law, Darryl Shaw.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Waseca officer moving forward with recovery despite setback

News

Jobs czar strives to get Minnesota economy back on track

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 4th death reported in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trailer stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled

News

QAnon conspiracy emerges in some state legislative races

News

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 80,000 cumulative cases; new cases reported in area

News

Storms could produce large hail

News

Meeting friends this Labor Day weekend? Here’s 5 ways to stay COVID-safe

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 testing options abound, but with waits

Cops, Courts & Fires

Charges: Minnestoa ‘Boogaloo Bois’ man sought terror group’s help to sow violence

Featured News

Internet searches reveal more info. about city manager finalists

Featured News

Albert Lea woman to take part in virtual Boston Marathon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-3, 2020

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Planning school during COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge allows disputed mine project to proceed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man is rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis narrowly falls to Red Wing at home, 4-3

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim and dive falls to 1-2 after loss to Century

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers fall to Raiders 2-1 despite halftime lead