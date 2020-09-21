expand
September 21, 2020

Man injured in rollover on I-90

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 am Monday, September 21, 2020

A Wisconsin man was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester after a crash early this morning on Interstate 90.

Hector Chilel Romero, 31, of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, reportedly received injuries deemed not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Hector Romero was the passenger in a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Sergio A Chilel Romero, 23, of Estherville, Iowa. The truck was reportedly traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at milepost 145 in Alden Township when it left the roadway, entered the median and then came back across the roadway and rolled into the right-side ditch.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Alden Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo One helicopter assisted at the scene.

