expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Man given 25 years for fatal West St. Paul shooting

By Associated Press

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

HASTINGS — A man accused of fatally shooting a West St. Paul father while the victim’s 2-year-old son slept beside him has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Terrell Theo Payne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in Dakota County District Court. A first-degree murder charge was dismissed.

A co-defendant, Nathan McDonald, has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence Renfro in July 2019.

McDonald faces sentencing in November.

McDonald’s sister told investigators she had been living with Renfro, but moved out because he had been abusive. Days later, West St. Paul police found Renfro dead on the living room couch, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

A friend alerted police after finding Renfro dead. His son was still sitting on the couch seven hours after Renfro was killed, authorities said.

Payne told police that he and McDonald had gone to Renfro’s apartment early July 9, entered through the bedroom window and found Renfro and his son asleep in the living room.

Payne said Renfro woke up and told them to leave, but McDonald shot Renfro multiple times.

News

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

News

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud incidents and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden plan dueling visits to Minnesota next Friday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man given 25 years for fatal West St. Paul shooting

Gophers/NCAA

U of M drops men’s track, tennis, gymnastics; cites need to cut costs, COVID-19

News

A Shortstop champion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use

News

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 12 residents, 6 employees test positive at Good Samaritan Society

Elections & Campaigns

‘We are going to make history’

News

Walz calls Friday special session; plans to extend powers

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Business

Compliance checks find most bars, restaurants observed to be in compliance with safeguards

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden surrogates bring campaign messages to Minnesota

News

Top Republicans Gazelka, Daudt join call for Big Ten to play fall football

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new cases reported across state

Education

Campus quarantine, community spread worry state health officials

Cops, Courts & Fires

Records shed light on Guard call-up during May chaos

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

Vikings dominate Warriors

Education

Board hears update about first 2 weeks of school