September 30, 2020

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Police arrested Jay Dylan Anderson, 26, for driving while intoxicated after a crash at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Main Street and Wilson Street. Anderson was reportedly driving a vehicle westbound on East Main Street when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the bridge over the channel. Concrete on the rail of the bridge was damaged. 

 

Pedestrian injured after struck by car

An Albert Lea woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Tuesday evening after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle while crossing South Broadway. 

According to police, Ashta Kane received suspected minor injuries. 

Police stated Alfredo Villareal, 47, of Albert Lea, was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado westbound on Front Street right before 6 p.m. and was turning to go south on Broadway when he struck Kane, a pedestrian, who was crossing Broadway. 

Police stated a train was approaching and the crossing arm had started to go down and Villareal was trying to get out of the way of the crossing arm. 

 

Dryer fire reported

A dryer fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at 311 E. William St. 

 

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Moses Montgomery, 35, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West William Street. 

 

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Isidro Antonio Flores, 34, for domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1321 Abbott St. 

