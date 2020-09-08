expand
September 8, 2020

Man accidentally shot in hand and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A 58-year-old man was injured Sunday morning after an accidental shooting in Hayward. 

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said Mathew Kermes was target practicing on his property when somehow his gun went off and he was shot in the left hand. 

The Sheriff’s Office deemed the incident accidental.

The injury was not life-threatening. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Wah Paw, 35, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:41 pm. Friday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Cops, Courts & Fires

