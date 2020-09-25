expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Loyd scores 20 points, Storm beat Lynx for 2-0 series lead

By Associated Press

Published 2:31 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-79 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 WNBA semifinal series.

Loyd had 10 points in a 12-0 run to end the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers, for a 46-33 lead and the Storm led the rest of the way, fending off multiple Lynx charges.

Loyd’s 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the third quarter gave Seattle a 21-point lead. The Lynx finished the period with a 21-6 run to cut it to 68-62. The Storm again rebuilt double-digit leads only to see Minnesota cut them to single figures, the final time with 2:14 remaining.

The second-seeded Storm, who beat No. 4 Minnesota in the series opener on Alysha Clark’s last-second putback, have a chance to sweep the series Sunday.

Breanna Stewart, 0 of 7 from the arc, finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle. Clark added 13 points and Natasha Howard 11. Sue Bird, with seven points, made an early 3-pointer that gave her 86 in playoff games, good for sixth on the league’s career list.

Damiris Dantas made five 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 23 points. Odyssey Sims added 18 points, Napheesa Collier, who missed the majority of the first half in foul trouble, finished with 12 points after scoring 25 in Game 1. Crystal Dangerfield had 10.

Collier made a statement on behalf of the players before the game decrying the “outrageous and offensive” outcome of Wednesday’s news that a grand jury did not indict any police officers on charges directly related to the death of Breonna Taylor. Collier said the players will continue to work for “full and complete justice.”

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 fact-finding leads to threats against health workers in Minnesota

News

Red Cross blood donors have new opportunities

News

Hunters reminded to avoid spreading aquatic invasive species

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Ginsburg

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 4th death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Ivanka visit salon damaged by Minneapolis unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Rematches key to control of the Minnesota Legislature

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

Education

Albert Lea High School to resume hybrid instruction next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Several hundred demonstrate in St. Paul for Breonna Taylor

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Cops, Courts & Fires

Requests for gun permits soared this summer

News

Portion of Fountain Street to be closed for traffic signal removal

News

Pence brings law-and-order tour to city where Floyd died

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after leading police on chase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in U.S.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

A modern-day general store