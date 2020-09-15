expand
September 15, 2020

Loretta M. Stefan

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

November 22, 1933 – August 18, 2020 Loretta “Lori” Stefan of Remer, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 18, 2020.

Lori was born in Albert Lea, MN to Selmer and Ruth Nelson. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1951. Following her marriage to Don Stefan in 1965, they lived in Wisconsin and Michigan before returning to Stillwater MN. Upon retirement, they moved to Remer Mn in 1993 where they owned and operated the Remer Trading post. Lori enjoyed bird watching, reading, The Minnesota Twins and a good cup of coffee but greatest joy was spending time with her family. Lori is preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Don as well as children Rick (Lisa) Hagen, Steve (Linda) Hagen, Jan Svendsen, Beth (Kirk) Hogberg, Dave (Denise) Stefan, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and brother Jim (Norma) Nelson. A family celebration of life to be held at a later date.

