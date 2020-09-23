expand
September 22, 2020

Letter: Who does Trump get his advice from?

Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The secret is finally out. Trump gets his advice on wearing face masks from the White House waiters. He actually admitted to this at an ABC town hall meeting.

A normal president would take the advice of medical experts and the head of the CDC.  But, Trump is not normal. He is unconventional and thinks way outside the box. That is why he gets his advice from the White House waiters.

It is shocking that no one else has tapped into this source of information. Trump is probably getting their advice on a host of other issues. I just hope he is generous in tipping them for their advice.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea

