Letter: Trump’s choice about pandemic raised panic

The president deliberately downplayed the deadly threat of the pandemic because he did not want to create a panic. He said this at a press conference on Sept. 9.

If Trump were in charge of Albert Lea, things would be a lot different. The tornado sirens would not sound when a tornado was coming. That would create a panic. If a train car was leaking toxic chemicals, we would not be warned. It would create a panic. If there was a major gas leak in the city, we would not be told. That would create a panic. If a dangerous criminal was loose in the city, we would not be warned. It would create a panic.

I sure am glad that Trump is not in charge of our city. He would create a panic.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea