Letter: Take time to filter through the rhetoric in election

On Nov. 3, Americans will decide what kind of country we will live in and leave to our children and grandchildren. I won’t waste time telling you who to vote for. I believe that given the truth, people are smart enough to figure that out on their own. Some questions to consider:

• Do you support our Constitution and one nation under God?

• Do you cherish God-given freedom or becoming a socialist nation like Venezuela?

• Do you believe in religious freedom and the right to free speech?

• Do you want more or less government control over your lives?

• Do you support higher taxes or keeping more of what you earn?

• Do you support a robust free market economy that lifts people out of poverty?

• Do you support choice in education or powerful teacher’s unions deciding what’s good for your children?

• Do you support a one-size fits all government run healthcare system or keeping your ability to choose your doctor and insurance provider?

• Do you support proper reforms in our law enforcement system or disbanding and defunding them over the actions of a few?

• Do you want to live in safe neighborhoods or live in fear?

• Do you support so-called sanctuary cities?

• Are you appalled by the riots, looting, burning, vandalism and chaos such as happened in Portland, Minneapolis, NYC, Chicago and elsewhere?

• Do you support a strong military and avoiding costly and pointless wars?

• Do you support strong marriages and families that are the proven bedrocks of society?

• Do you support the right to life, or abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy?

• Do you support taxpayer-funded abortions?

• Do you believe that the Second Amendment gives law abiding citizens the right to keep and bear arms?

• Do you believe that immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens should do so through the lawful process provided?

• Do you support organizations such as BLM or ANTIFA, who claim to be rooted in Marxists ideology?

• Do you believe our government leaders should live by the same rules they impose on the rest of society?

I have friends on both sides of the political spectrum, and if I asked them these questions, with few exceptions, most would come to similar conclusions. I only ask that we would all take the time to study, filter through the rhetoric, search our consciences, pray and vote this November!

Scott Bute

Alden