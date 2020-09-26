Letter: Roundtable presentations to resume next week

Due to circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil War Roundtable presentations will resume in Room 109 at Brookside School at 7 p.m. Thursday rather than Southwest Middle School. Folks attending should park in back, on the south side of the building and enter at door “C.” The room used to be used for school board meetings. It is large and can safely accommodate up to 50 people. Folks should all wear masks and maintain social distancing practices. Lanny Witter will give a presentation on William Colvill, commanding officer of the 1st Minnesota Regiment, tracking Minnesotans’ contributions to the Union military efforts throughout the Civil War.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea