Letter: New CDC advice will make Trump look better

The president has been very busy working on the pandemic. He has replaced the two top pandemic experts with Dr. Atlas. He is a radiologist. He knows nothing about pandemics. This is like getting advice from an eye doctor for a foot problem. I guess that makes perfect sense to Trump.

Trump has finally taken control of the CDC. They are now telling people not to get tested who have been exposed to the virus. This will greatly reduce the positive cases of the virus. It will make Trump look good. We all want nothing more than to make Trump look good.

Now, the president must spend all of his time campaigning and golfing. But, do not worry. Trump has always said the virus will go away. He just forgets to tell us when that will happen.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea