expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Letter: It’s time to let the Legislature have input regarding the pandemic

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

When did Gov. Walz and Sen. Sparks change from we all are going to get COVID-19 and we need to stop the peak to we are going to make sure no one can get COVID-19. Locking down the entire state is not the way to handle this outbreak. It is like saying I can prevent everyone from getting the cold and the flu. How ridiculous would that be? They have known since Easter that  COVID-19 was more dangerous to older people, and yet in some Democratic-run states  they sent elderly COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes. Why would you do that? We need to protect the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, but we need to open up the rest of our state. We have enhanced our hospital and medical supplies to handle these problems. It’s time for real leadership instead of guess and by golly. It’s time for Gov. Walz and Democrats to end the governor’s emergency powers and let the Legislature have input into handling this epidemic.

John Forman

Albert Lea

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

Education

Principal’s Corner: Welcome home to all of our students

Education

Star class: Number sense

Education

Southwest standout student

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

News

Survey: Economic improvement seen in rural parts of 10 states

Elections & Campaigns

Mower County farmer shows his support for Trump through bean field

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Minn. campaign worker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to poaching black bear on reservation

Albert Lea Tigers

Young runners shine at Tigers home meet

Cops, Courts & Fires

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minn.

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Albert Lea Tigers

Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fair office broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Election Day voting in Minnesota starts now

Education

COVID-19 spread shifts the school guidance map

Elections & Campaigns

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

News

Council votes to offer manager position

Education

Albert Lea High School to switch to distance learning for a week after a dozen new cases reported

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage to property and other reports

News

Highway 251 reopens to traffic

News

MSHSL set to revisit decision on restricting fall sports