September 15, 2020

Letter: Caregivers applauded at the area’s assisted living facilities

By Submitted

Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

This week is National Assisted Living Week. The theme of this week is “Caring is Essential.”

During this week, we applaud the incredible care provided by skilled caregivers in assisted living settings throughout Albert Lea. During this week, we celebrate the dedication of caregivers, the individuality of tenants and the deep connections formed between the caregivers and tenants.

At St. John’s Lutheran Community, we are fighting hard to keep our tenants not only safe during the pandemic, but also engaged, active and happy. These are challenging times.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus, staff continue to play a critical role in caring for tenants and residents in senior living settings and are proud to serve them.

Kathy Woodside

director of marketing and public relations

St. John’s Lutheran Community

