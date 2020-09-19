Letter: Abortion debate never broke easily on party lines

Now is the time for everyone to elect representatives who will help them survive the next decade. No one making less than $400,000 annual income has the luxury to vote purely on ideology that might never impact them or their households, which is why I must disagree with the advice given by Lolie Harper in the Sept. 2 issue of the Albert Lea Tribune when she told everyone, and I quote: “When you are voting this year, don’t make the mistake if you are pro-life of putting your other political concerns first.” It is personally offensive to me to see anyone take advantage of others in this way. Everyone has the right to have their own concerns fairly represented, especially since the entire nation struggles with a pandemic and an impending economic doom as a result. It is appalling for anyone to suggest people who face astronomical health care costs as a result of extended ICU stays and others who have been forced from their homes or who are facing relocation and job re-training, or retiring Boomers who rely on Social Security to put their needs aside in lieu of an ideology which politicians have waffled over for decades. The abortion debate never broke along neat party lines anyways. Politicians from both parties have agreed, disagreed and sometimes changed their minds in the middle of their own tenure throughout the decades on this very issue. What all politicians agree on, however, is that this issue is so emotionally charged it can be used as a campaign tool to garner votes — in both directions, I might add. There is too much at stake for anyone to abuse their influence on others at this time. We should all be seeking to help one another through this crisis. As a retired financial adviser and current author of articles and books on wealth management, I understand the significant differences between the party platforms and their effect on the different income levels. The fact Ms. Harper is a declared Republican indicates that her household annual income is likely greater than $400,000 (since this income group stands to benefit most by the Republican ticket), but for all those with less incomes it isn’t fair for her to promote her agenda by telling others to ignore theirs. Our government system is designed to serve the needs of the majority through representation, which can only be accomplished if everyone is truthful in declaring their needs. If abortion will never be an issue with you or your household, it is not recommended that you make it a priority on which to base your vote. And if you do, at least see a qualified CPA to learn what it will cost you and your household before you vote. I do not support either side of this debate because this issue will never affect me or my family personally. Therefore, I choose to put my efforts toward matters that do. As always, I encourage everyone to vote in their own best interests.

Susan Joyce

Albert Lea