Kurt Rudolph

Kurt Stephen Rudolph, known to his family and friends as “Rudy”, age 62, of Moorcroft, Wyoming passed away September 13, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. Rudy was born July 15, 1958 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Allen and Virginia (nee Everson) Rudolph. Rudy graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1976. After high school Rudy started working in the construction industry where he made it a lifetime career.

Working construction led him to many different towns over the years. In his travels he always bought t-shirts and other souvenirs to remember his path by. Rudy was a very hard working single dad who made the best life he could for his sons. Through his career and travels Rudy made many friends who had great love and respect for him. He loved to help people in any way he could. Rudy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rudy is survived by his sons, Jeremiah and Tyler Rudolph of Gillette, Wyoming; mother, Virginia of Sun City, Arizona; 2 brothers, Mark of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Gary of Sun City, Arizona; sister, Lynn Janzen of Glendale, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valentine and Sophie Rudolph and Harold and Mabel Everson; father, Allen; and brother, Paul. Memorials and condolences may be sent to Jeremiah and Tyler Rudolph 2208 Big Lost Drive, Gillette, Wyoming 82718.