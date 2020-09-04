expand
September 4, 2020

Karen Marie Johnson

By Submitted

Published 12:14 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Karen Marie Johnson, age 78 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth in Rochester, Minnesota. Karen was born December 23, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was raised by her parents Harold and Lillian (Horning) Olsen. Karen graduated from Albert Lea High School before attending post-secondary classes in business. Karen married Dale Johnson on May 21, 1960 at the First Methodist Church in Albert Lea. Karen and Dale farmed their entire married life. Karen also worked in bookkeeping and did some cashier work for a local grocery store. Most recently she was working at Fleet Farm in customer service. Karen was a member of Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending her time watching her children exhibit registered Holstein and watching her son Joey showing his Belgium Draft Horses. She collected Dairy Cattle Memorabilia and American Fostoria Glassware. Karen will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Kathie) Johnson of Sioux City, IA, daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Blooming Prairie; twin sister, Kathy Palmer of Rochester, MN; step-granddaughter, Kendall (Taylor) Hansen of St. Ansgar, IA; step-grandson, Kyle (Priscilla) Diggens of Austin; four step-great-grandchildren, Jolene and Blair, Kylee and Averie; nephews, Jimmy (Roxanne) Palmer and Brian Palmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lillian Olsen; her son, Joel “Joey” Johnson; brother- in- law, Erwin Palmer.

A private funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church with Leandra Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will follow the service in Red Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Karen’s memory can be directed to the family or to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

