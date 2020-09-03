Judith Kay Riley passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family and dearest friends.

She is survived by Dennis, her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, her two children Jeffrey and Jennifer, their spouses Alexis and Blake respectively, and her sister Jan and brother Jon. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren Jeffrey, Frances Kay, Dennis, and Lila Kay.

Born to Charles and Dorothy Holan on September 22, 1942 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Judy would always recall her childhood in this small town with happy memories, surrounded by her large midwestern family. Later she moved to Selma, California where she lived until attending college at Fresno State. She married Dennis – her high school sweetheart and lived “happily ever after” spending most of their years together in Redding, California.

While her first love and priority were family, she was also an integral partner to her husband, Dennis, in their businesses. And when they were not working together, Judy and Dennis also shared a heart for adventure – traveling to many places around the world. Judy loved to explore, and to read about people and cultures across the globe. Her extensive home library reflected that passion and served as a topic of conversation for many a guest over the years!

Judy was also a talented pianist, entertaining family and friends during holidays and on many special occasions over the years. Her husband, children and grandchildren have joyful memories of attempted duets and lessons, though Judy was truly the “artist” in the group!

She was a lovely interior decorator with a keen eye. Her home was always a place of comfort and elegance. Her family and friends recall magical intimate gatherings as well as stunning events for hundreds. Most of all, it was always “home”.

Judy was very dedicated to her community; at one time she served as a member of the Women’s Republican Club and hosted several charitable events. She also advocated for abused children in the early years of Shasta County’s first rendition of its current domestic violence agency. She gave both her time and charitable contribution to the original refuge for abuse victim’s.

Most important, Judy was a Christian woman with a strong faith in her Savior’s sacrifice for her sins, and His grace and plan for her. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Redding for thirty years. She instilled faith in her children and with that, their peace that Judy is now with our precious Lord, free of pain and likely entertaining angels with her piano playing!

We will miss her so deeply, but we take comfort knowing she is dancing in Heaven above, until we are together again.

Services will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church located at 3961 Alta Mesa Drive in Redding, Ca on September 12th, 2020 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send any charitable donations to Mount Calvary Church at:

Mount Calvary Church

3961 Alta Mesa Dr.

Redding, CA 96002

or:

www.mtcalvaryredding.org