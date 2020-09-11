expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Job Obed Sanchez

By Submitted

Published 12:20 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Job Obed Sanchez, 16 of Albert Lea, MN passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN surrounded by his family.

Job was born June 17, 2004 in Albert Lea, MN to Silvia Lorena Martinez Diaz and Refugio Sanchez Santibanez.

Job grew up in Albert Lea attending Hawthorne Elementary, Southwest Middle School and currently Albert Lea High School. He was employed as a backline employee with Wal Mart, Albert Lea.

Job Obed Sanchez

Job enjoyed skateboarding, video games and hanging out with his family and friends.

Job is survived by his parents Refugio and Silvia Sanchez, siblings; Priscila (Edgar Solorzano) Sanchez, Johnathan Sanchez, Josue Sanchez, Lorena (Gilberto) Martinez Martinez, Refugio (Isabel Sanchez) Sanchez, Jr., Brianna Martinez, Bielmar Martinez, Gabriela Sanchez, grandparents; Ana Maria Diaz, Maximiliano Martinez, Felipe Sanchez and YaYa Sanchez.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13th from 12 noon until 6pm. Funeral services for Job will be held Monday, September 14th at 10:00 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, Reverend Refugio Sanchez will officiate. Burial will be at St Theodore Cemetery, Albert Lea. Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation and service understanding facemask and social distancing will be required to be followed in accordance with current regulations. Job’s service will be live streamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook Page on Monday.

News

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

News

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud incidents and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden plan dueling visits to Minnesota next Friday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man given 25 years for fatal West St. Paul shooting

Gophers/NCAA

U of M drops men’s track, tennis, gymnastics; cites need to cut costs, COVID-19

News

A Shortstop champion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use

News

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 12 residents, 6 employees test positive at Good Samaritan Society

Elections & Campaigns

‘We are going to make history’

News

Walz calls Friday special session; plans to extend powers

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Business

Compliance checks find most bars, restaurants observed to be in compliance with safeguards

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden surrogates bring campaign messages to Minnesota

News

Top Republicans Gazelka, Daudt join call for Big Ten to play fall football

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new cases reported across state

Education

Campus quarantine, community spread worry state health officials

Cops, Courts & Fires

Records shed light on Guard call-up during May chaos

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

Vikings dominate Warriors

Education

Board hears update about first 2 weeks of school