expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Traffic on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Austin on Thursday will begin using the eastbound lanes again and ramp detours will be removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists had been traveling in single lanes in each direction in the westbound lanes while crews paved the eastbound lanes with concrete. Ramp detours at Freeborn County Road 46 and Highway 105 have been lifted, too.

Construction crews will continue to be on site for a few more weeks and motorists should be alert to work zone speed limits. Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in the westbound and eastbound lanes to allow for work that’s taking place in the median.

The project includes resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. Culvert work also has occurred.

Croell, Inc., of New Hampton, Iowa, has been the prime contractor for the $14.5 million project.

MnDOT advises motorists the following:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects candidate’s challenge to Minnesota virus rules

Elections & Campaigns

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

News

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea soccer falls to Falcons

Elections & Campaigns

Auditor-treasurer outlines voting procedures for election

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Colors of autumn

Arts & Culture

Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show

News

This Week in History: Gun battle in downtown Albert Lea leaves 2 dead

News

Late penalties, license suspensions, collections resume

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 25, 2020

News

Worth County 4-H meeting planned

Education

Club announces scholarship winners

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

News

DNR begins testing for industrial chemicals in deer

Education

SMIF seeking applications for child care, education grants

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program