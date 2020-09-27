expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Hunter trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

By Submitted

Published 3:45 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands, according to a press release. Some trails may be unmowed this year; however, they still remain open for use and wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

“These trails are easy to navigate and offer excellent opportunities for the novice hunter, including kids just learning to hunt, to see birds and enjoy the outdoors,” said Blane Klemek, DNR northwest region assistant wildlife manager. “Hunters can expect routes that may follow old logging roads, or pass through forest openings that attract a variety of wildlife.”

There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only, and offer easy access to parking lots.

The DNR offers a hunter walking trail tool that provides information on trail locations by name and county. Hunters can also call area wildlife offices for information about the trails or hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities and tips.

Education

University of Minnesota professor looking to build a new climate change program

News

Albert Lea city manager contract approved

News

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management zones

News

Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Education

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death; school district weighs changing learning model

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

News

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

Cops, Courts & Fires

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy record

News

Council approves preliminary 7.94% overall levy increase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Elections & Campaigns

1st District candidates Hagedorn, Feehan face off in debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017

News

Hunter trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

News

Cisco and whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000