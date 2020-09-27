Hunter trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands, according to a press release. Some trails may be unmowed this year; however, they still remain open for use and wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

“These trails are easy to navigate and offer excellent opportunities for the novice hunter, including kids just learning to hunt, to see birds and enjoy the outdoors,” said Blane Klemek, DNR northwest region assistant wildlife manager. “Hunters can expect routes that may follow old logging roads, or pass through forest openings that attract a variety of wildlife.”

There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only, and offer easy access to parking lots.

The DNR offers a hunter walking trail tool that provides information on trail locations by name and county. Hunters can also call area wildlife offices for information about the trails or hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities and tips.