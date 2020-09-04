expand
September 4, 2020

Ashley Holl and Tony Manna III

Holl & Manna

By Submitted

Published 2:25 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Ashley Holl and Tony Manna III of Omaha, Nebraska, announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Patrick and Connie Holl of Albert Lea. She is a 2014 graduate of Albert Lea High School and a 2018 graduate of Waldorf University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in biology with an emphasis in pre-med and a minor in Spanish. She is attending Creighton University, where she will receive a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The groom to be is the son of Tony Jr. and Cheryl Manna of Omaha. He is a 2012 graduate of Central High School in Omaha and a 2018 graduate of Waldorf University, where he majored in sports management with a minor in business. He also received his masters in organizational leadership with an emphasis in sports management. He is the sports director at the YMCA in Sarpy County in Omaha.

A Sept. 26, 2020, wedding is planned in Omaha.

