Funding available for sustainable agriculture projects in Minnesota

Farmers and Minnesota nonprofit and educational organizations focused on testing new ideas in sustainable agriculture are encouraged to apply for a sustainable agriculture demonstration grant by 4 p.m. Dec. 10, according to a press release.

SustAg grant projects explore farm profitability, energy efficiency and environmental benefits of sustainable agriculture practices or systems. Grantees must be willing to share what they learn with others.

Projects last two to three years and may be funded at up to $50,000, with applicants providing a dollar-for-dollar match on amounts above $25,000. A total of $200,000 is available this year. Applications from Minnesota farmers receive priority, but the program also funds Minnesota nonprofit and educational organizations if Minnesota farmers are meaningfully involved in the project.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture SustAg Program is part of the agricultural growth, research and innovation program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

SustAg grants have funded a wide range of projects; such as exploring farm diversification, cover crops and crop rotation, conservation tillage, and input reduction strategies and alternative energies like wind, methane and biomass.

Projects are published annually in the MDA’s Greenbook, which provides a summary of each project along with results, management tips, locations of previous projects and other resources.

For more information and to apply, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/sustagdemogrant.