Flanagan & Van Vooren

Aileen Flanagan and Alex Van Vooren of Shoreview were married July 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Winona by the Rev. Michael Cronin.

The bride is the daughter of Stacy and Tim Flanagan of Winona, and the granddaughter of Katie and Mike Flanagan and Mary Hundt and the late Marvin Hundt of Winona. She is a 2011 graduate of Winona Senior High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she majored in mathematics. She is a coach at River Falls Gymnastics Club.

The groom is the son of Sue and Mark Van Vooren of Hayward, and the grandson of Alice and Bernie Van Vooren of Albert Lea and the late Lois and Gerald Engstler. He is a 2012 graduate of Albert Lea High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, where he majored in finance. He is a retirement contribution specialist at Alerus in Arden Hills.

The maid of honor was Haley Stiles, and the bridesmaids were the bride’s sisters: Rosemary, Olivia, Gloria, Grace and Fiona Flanagan.

The best man was Quinn Andreasen, and the groom’s attendants were Andrew Wysopol; Brendan West; Brett Johnson; Carla Van Vooren, sister of the groom; and Jeff Bodensteiner.

Due to the pandemic there was a limit of 50 guests in attendance, but the couple hopes to host a wedding reception in 2021.