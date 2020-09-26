expand
September 25, 2020

Farm safety and health channel launched

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Just in time for National Farm Safety and Health Week, the University of Minnesota Extension released its new farm safety and health channel, according to a press release. The channel includes the previously released three-part livestock safety video series, a recently premiered power take off safety video and farm safety quick tips. Additional videos will be added in the coming weeks.

The goal of the channel is to promote safety and health on Minnesota farms and beyond, the release stated. The videos can be used for many audiences, including youth, farmers, agriculturalists and health professionals. Emily Krekelberg, Extension educator for farm safety and health, is overseeing the new project.

“This is a great opportunity for us to share safety and health messages more widely,” she said. “Especially right now, when we are coming up on the busy fall harvest season and are unable to do safety training face-to-face.”

The videos are all shorter than five minutes. They provide a mix of information, demonstration and discussion, according to the release, and some videos feature testimony from Minnesota farmers who have been impacted by farm accidents as well as farms that do prevention work.

For more resources, visit extension.umn.edu.

