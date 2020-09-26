expand
September 25, 2020

Fall Farm to School virtual field trips announced

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom program is partnering with Midwest Dairy to host a series of free virtual field trips during October to celebrate the connection between K-12 students and local farmers in Minnesota, according to a press release.

The series takes place during National Farm to School Month, offering participants a chance to celebrate the connection between students and local food, and share farm to school stories, said MAITC education specialist Keri Sidle.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, school might be happening a little different than usual, but it’s even more important to show our gratitude to school nutrition and farmer heroes who are providing essential services,” she said.

In-person classrooms as well as students doing distance learning are invited to meet farmers and tour farms that provide hot dogs, lettuce, apples, vegetables, milk and more to school cafeterias.

The series takes place virtually over five dates:

• Thursday from Goldenrust Farm in Eyota

• Oct. 8 from Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo

• Oct. 13 from Revol Greens Greenhouse in Owatonna

• Oct. 22 from New Roots Produce Farm in Moorhead

• Oct. 29 from Ahlgren Dairy Farm in Central

The field trips will stream live on the MAITC YouTube channel at 10 a.m. each tour date. More information is available on the MAITC Virtual Field Trips page.

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom is a public/private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation that provides free curriculum, educational resources, grants, outreach and professional development opportunities to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education, the release stated.

