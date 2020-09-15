expand
September 15, 2020

Edward E. Monson

In Loving Memory Edward Eugene Monson, 77, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Born August 23, 1943, in Northwood, IA, he was one of six children of Richard Alwish and Donna Lucille (Larson) Monson.

On August 19, 1967, in Morristown, MN, Ed had the distinct privilege and honor of marrying his best friend and soulmate, Barbara Jane (Michel). This union was blessed with three children. Ed and Barb enjoyed 21 years together before her passing on February 2, 1987.

Edward E. Monson

Ed made a career out of his love for accounting. He worked hard, loved big and always meant well. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was called up twice to go to Vietnam but was spared due to his playing baseball for the Army. One of Ed’s greatest pleasures was having coached his wife in softball. He took great pride in coaching his children, too, especially in baseball. Ed was the proverbial coach using every opportunity to teach someone something.

A bibliography of Ed’s life could be long and detailed. The one thing he would want to share is his everlasting and eternal faith in God and our Savior, Jesus Christ. His favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm and took great solace in its message.

Ed loved God, his family and his country, unconditionally, in that order. He believed that kindness and compassion were the greatest gifts that could be shared.

Surviving are three children, Keith (Merisue) Monson, of Jefferson City, MO, Tina (Don) Luper, of Sedalia, MO, and Julie (Mike) Riebesell, of Raytown, MO; seven grandchildren, Blake (Erica) Monson, of Ashland, MO, Beau (Margaret) Monson, of Jefferson City, MO, Dalton (Elizabeth) Luper, of Columbia, MO, Jordan (Seth) Reynolds, of Hughesville, MO, Elizabeth Riebesell, of Raytown, MO, Trace Riebesell, of Raytown, MO, and Joseph Riebesell, of Raytown, MO; a great-grandson, Edward Cooper Dean Reynolds, of Hughesville, MO; five siblings, Dave (Elaine) Monson, of Rochester, MN, Marge (Jack) Barber, of Glenville, MN, Nancy (Gerald) Prantner, of Glenville, MN, Darrell (Julie) Monson, of Winona, MN, and Herb (Lori) Monson, of Savage, MN; and many beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and VFW Post 2591.

Casket bearers will be Dalton Luper, Seth Reynolds, Blake Monson, Beau Monson, Joseph Riebesell and Mike Luebbering.

Honorary bearers will be Trace Riebesell and Ed Luper.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church for the radio and online ministries.

